Weather Blog: Chilly and blustery Tuesday

Good afternoon!

Colder, drier air arrives for Tuesday with wind chill values hovering in the teens to low 20s. A midweek warm-up, however, will facilitate another period of snow changing to rain, wrapping up by Thanksgiving afternoon. Let’s break it down.

Showers have wrapped up Monday afternoon, but clouds will be much slower to move out. It will take much of tonight and Tuesday morning for the sky to clear up, but most should enjoy breaks of blue sky tomorrow. The temp tonight drops into the mid teens to mid 20s, which is where our wind chills hover for much of Tuesday thanks to a brisk northwesterly breeze of 10-15 mph. The actual air temp inches into the mid 20s to near 30° Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night, thin, high clouds move back in first, then thicken up, with a low temp in the low teens to near 20°.

Wednesday, a warm front lifts north spreading light snow into our region from southwest to northeast. Light snow showers continue throughout the day, but lead to very little accumulation. In broad valleys, it’s most likely just a dusting. Throughout northern higher terrain, 1-2″ is possible, with a few locally higher amounts closer to 3″ in the mountains and Northeast Kingdom.

The temp reaches near 40°, then levels off in the mid to upper 30s overnight. This means snow will transition to rain Wednesday evening with rain showers lingering into the first half of Thanksgiving. A brief period of wintry mix or sleet east of the Green Mountains may make for some slick travel Wednesday night and early Thursday, but in most areas it should be a quick snow to rain switchover. Rain tapers off by turkey time, with a high in the 40s. Friday, quieter and warmer, but cloudy; nearing 50°.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault