Weather Blog: Chilly, but quiet through the weekend

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

There’s a cold bite to the air and it sticks around through the weekend with several more near zero or subzero nights on the way. However, the next few days also promise longer stretches of sunshine.





Tonight – Mostly to partly cloudy with a low temp of 0° to -10°. Even though the wind is lighter (just 10 mph from the northwest) it’s colder than last night and another Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for ‘feels like temperatures’ between -10° and -25° outside of broad valleys. This lasts through mid-morning Saturday.

Saturday – Clouds will slowly clear through the day with more numerous breaks of blue sky by the afternoon. As usual, the last spots to clear will be northern higher terrain, including the Northeast Kingdom. High temp, 5-15°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear and cold! -5° to -15°. Nearly calm.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper teens. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy. -5° to 5°.

Monday – Partly sunny and seasonable with a quick rebound to the mid and upper 20s.

There’s a chance by Tuesday and Wednesday that a coastal storm takes aim at the northeast. But, there are too many unknown variables this far out to nail down an exact track and forecast just yet. As of today, it looks like the best chance for accumulating snow will be in southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire. Stay tuned!

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault