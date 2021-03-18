Weather Blog: Chilly conditions return Friday along with sunshine!

Happy Thursday everyone!

After a rainy start today, we are slowly drying out as we move into tonight. Skies will gradually clear overnight with the best chance for rain showers, mixing with some snow in higher terrain, in central and southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. Overnight lows fall back into the teens for most so watch out for icy spots on the roadways.

Cooler air continues to filter in as we move into Friday, with highs staying in the lower 30s as winds become breezy out of the north 10-20 mph. A few clouds may linger early Friday, otherwise mostly sunny skies return as a large area of high pressure moves in for the weekend and early next week. Dry conditions along with sunshine remain into the weekend, with highs back in the 40s on Saturday and 50s by Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn