Weather Blog: Chilly forecast remains, sunshine returns Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A mainly quiet forecast to start the weekend, but we have seen mainly overcast skies. A few spotty snow flurries are possible into early evening otherwise we stay dry and cloudy. Overnight lows will be chilly once again, falling into the teens in the valleys and single digits in higher terrain. Winds stay northwest at around 5-10 mph, making wind chill values fall sub zero at times, so bundle up.

Sunday we see improving conditions as sunshine develops into late morning. Temperatures will still be chilly, and close to 10 degrees below average for this time of year peaking in the mid 20s for most. A system will begin to approach the region into early next week, and bring a few showers Monday night as a warm front beings to move through. This will allow temperatures to warm into Tuesday and mid week. The climate prediction center has most of the northeast seeing above average temperatures in their 6-10 day outlook, as highs look to peak in the 50s by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend! -Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn