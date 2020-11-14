Weather Blog: Chilly forecast tonight before rain arrives Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

We had a mainly dry day today with limited sunshine. Clouds will decrease tonight giving way to mostly clear skies. This, with calm winds, will help temperatures to fall below average for most. Overnight lows will be in the 20s across the region. Our next storm system moves in once we get into Sunday.

Clouds increase Sunday morning with showers moving in from West to East through late morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall, heavy at times develops around dinner time on Sunday and lasts into the night. We are looking to get around 0.25″-0.50″ or rainfall by Monday morning. Highs on Sunday peak in the mid to upper 40s. Higher terrain, being slightly cooler, may see a wintry mix leading to a dusting-1″ of winter precipitation. Winds will also be breezy, out of the south around 15-25 mph and gusts over 30mph not out of the question.

As we move into Monday and Tuesday, snow showers look possible with limited sunshine. Highs then start to fall back below average, in the 30s by mid next week. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn