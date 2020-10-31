Weather Blog: Chilly Halloween, rain and snow arrive late Sunday

Happy Halloween everyone!

Dry weather remains for any Trick or Treat plans tonight with temperatures falling close to freezing in most locations, so make sure you bundle up if you are heading out! Clouds begin to increase Sunday morning with breezy conditions, winds south at 20-25mph. Temperatures do warm up close to 50 degrees for highs on Sunday as showers arrive into the afternoon. As cooler air moves in behind this system it will begin to transition over into snowfall, especially for higher terrain.

Sunday night and Monday are looking chilly and unsettled. Rainfall becomes snowfall for higher terrain late Sunday night and early Monday. Another area of low pressure moves through Monday bringing another chance for snow showers and some accumulating snowfall, especially in the Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom. Right now it looks like around 3-6+ inches are possible in portions of the North Country in NY, a coating to 2 inches possible in the Champlain Valley, and around 3-6+ inches for locations in the NEK, Southern counties in NH. Orographic enhancement will cause the greatest snow accumulations to be located along the Northwestern slopes of the Adirondacks and the northern Green Mountains. These totals could change as we get closer, but expect some accumulating snow for most locations leading to a messy commute for some Monday. (Current look at totals below:)

We do begin to dry out into Tuesday with a sunny few days of weather into mid to late next week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn