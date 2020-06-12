Weather Blog: Chilly June weekend

Good afternoon!

Our second cold front in as many days is cruising by this afternoon without any precipitation, but with a noticeable uptick in wind speed. This front ushers in some very unseasonably chilly air that could make June 13th one of the top five coldest on record.

Tonight is partly to mostly cloudy as we find ourselves on the backside of that departing front. The wind will have shifted to out of the northwest, and though the biggest gusts subside after sunset, it maintains a sustained 10-15 mph. The temp plummets into the 40s and may even reach the upper 30s before beginning a very slow and lackluster rebound with sunrise Saturday.

Saturday features a lot of stubborn cloud cover. Some breaks of sun are possible, but it’s overwhelmingly a day of more gray than blue. Look for an afternoon high in the 50s (yes, 50s) to near 60 degrees in broad valleys. The wind will be from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Saturday night, under a partly cloudy sky, the temp nosedives once again, dipping into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Some colder hollows of the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks may find patchy frost both morning this weekend.

Sunday begins a slow return towards normal (and above average). The afternoon high hits the mid 60s to around 70 degrees with more sun around than Saturday. Still, we’ll call it a partly sunny day as some clouds do spill back into the picture. Sunday night, clearing. Upper 30s to upper 40s.

Next week will prove very dry with steadily warming temps, even reaching near 90 degrees late in the week. And yep, humidity is going up, too!

Have a great weekend! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault