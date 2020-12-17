Weather Blog: Chilly temperatures remain into Friday after record breaking snowfall

Good Thursday everyone!

Wow what a day for snowfall in central and southern Vermont, and across the entire Northeast today. Some locations picking up over 3 FEET of snowfall as heavy snow bands set up over the region this morning. Luckily this system has now pushed away from our region, just leaving some light snow showers behind.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the single digits to near 10 degrees with winds north 5-10 mph. This means wind chill values could be close to zero at times, so bundle up.

Some sunshine returns into Friday mixed with clouds at times. Winds remain north 5-10 mph and temperatures stay in the lower 20s, so little to no snowmelt expected across the region into the end of the workweek. As we move into the weekend, A few weaker disturbances arrive with snow showers possible late Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures also moderate a bit, tipping off in the low to mid 30s by Sunday and early next week.

Have a great night, and stay safe. Roadways are still slick in many locations as the cleanup efforts continue. REMINDER: Please clean off your car of all snowfall before hitting the roads, to keep you and others safe.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn