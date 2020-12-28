Weather Blog: Chilly temperatures return Tuesday along with some sunshine

Happy Monday everyone!

Rain and snow showers were the main story for the first half of today, we are however now drying out across the region. Winds will turn from the south this evening to the northwest tonight helping to draw in some cooler air as we move into late tonight and Tuesday. A few snow showers are possible before midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 20s for most with cloud cover also decreasing into early Tuesday morning. Winds will remain breezing into tonight, 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will feature sunshine returning, mixed with clouds at times and temperatures staying steady and even falling into the afternoon, with most locations stuck in the mid to lower 20s. Winds winds northwest at 10-20 mph this will have it feeling more like the teens, so bundle up! Clouds will begin to increase again into Wednesday as our next few systems arrive. Right now this looks to bring a wintry mix late Wednesday and into Thursday. A break in the action into New Years Day on Friday until a rain/snow/ice event looks possible late Friday and into Saturday. Still a lot to keep an eye on, as the forecast remains uncertain.

Have a great final week of 2020!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn