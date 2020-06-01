Weather Blog: Chilly temps for the first day of meteorological Summer

The weather roller coaster ride continues! 95 degrees on Wednesday, 54 degrees on Sunday!

Monday’s forecast is still on the cooler side of average, about 10-12 degrees cooler. But looking ahead temperatures will slowly start to creep towards average (72° for this time of year in Burlington)

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a few scattered late afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s

Monday Night: Scattered showers, with temperatures falling to the upper 40’s

Tuesday: A few lingering showers through the day, partly sunny with temperatures climbing to the upper 60’s

Wednesday: Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for the afternoon as temperatures climb to the low 70’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, Mid to upper 70’s