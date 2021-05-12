Weather Blog: Chilly temps tonight, sunny and seasonable Thursday

After a few morning showers the clouds are clearing out! (Don’t worry NEK you’ll eventually see the sunshine too)

An afternoon spot shower can’t be ruled out and just like yesterday a few may feature some rumbles of thunder and even small peas sized hail! Temperatures reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s- our last below average day over the next 7 days!

Tonight the clouds will clear, winds will go calm and as a result we cool off into the low to mid 30’s even upper 20’s in a couple of our colder spots like Saranac Lake. That has prompted the NWS to issue a frost advisory for much of the region, so make sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants outside tonight.

Temperatures warm up quick Thursday under mostly sunny skies and for once the reach seasonable for this time of year in the upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees!

A tiny up tick in clouds and a few spot showers may move in by Thursday evening around supper time especially along the International Border.

Friday is another day of a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon showers may bubble up once again, but remaining very scattered in natures, same story for the weekend… and temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley