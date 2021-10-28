Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, another gorgeous day Friday

Happy Thursday

We all got a nice treat this afternoon with seasonable temperatures, light winds and wall to wall sunshine. Tonight skies remain clear but with calm winds, radiational cooling will allow for temperatures to fall quick! Overnight lows for many will be in the 30s, which means a frosty start for many Friday morning.

Waking up Friday skies will be clear, with chilly temperatures. They layers will be needed early but you can probably get away with a lighter jacker in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 50s with another day of wall to wall sunshine! Winds remain light and variable.

Then things start to change… clouds increase late Friday night and rainfall returns in the forecast for Saturday. Low pressure moving into the northeast will bring heavy rain into Saturday evening and overnight with showers lingering into Halloween on Sunday. Rainfall totals right now look to range from 0.5″-1.0″ in central and northern VT and the north country in NY. Totals of an inch or greater are possible in southern Vermont and New Hampshire through Sunday. Highs stay in the 50s through this weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn