Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, but warming up mid week

Happy Monday everyone!

After a cloudy start for most, sunshine has developed and will last into the evening hours. Even with the sunshine today though, it was very cold. Highs remained in the teens for most, and with winds out of the north around 10-15mph, wind chill values were close to zero at times. Tonight the cold trend remains, with lows in the single digits with winds becoming light and variable late. Clear skies dominate as high pressure moves in from the west.

Tuesday will feature a sunny start, higher level clouds will begin to push in towards the afternoon hours as a weak disturbance passes off to our south. This could bring a few snow showers overnight tomorrow to very southern portions of VT and NH. Winds will begin to turn out of the south Tuesday around 5-10 mph helping us warm up closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

An above average forecast looks to return into mid week with 40s for highs and some locations possibly close to 50 degrees. A few weak disturbances are still possible Wednesday and into Thursday, something we will fine tune as we get closer. Have a great work week.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn