Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, clouds increase into Friday

Sunshine has made its appearance after a few days of cloudy and rainy conditions. Skies remain clear tonight with winds calming down as well. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s for most, so you may want the warmer layers heading out tonight. Frost Advisories have been issued for the Champlain Valley until 7AM Friday so cover up (or bring in) any plants sensitive to the cold.

Friday is now shaping up to be a mainly dry day as our next frontal system looks to stall in the St. Lawrence Valley. Clouds will gradually increase into late morning and afternoon as highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds remain light out of the west 5-10 mph. Showers look mainly confined to portions of the North Country in NY and the ADKs into Friday evening, but wouldn’t rule out a few drops in the Champlain Valley. Very scattered shower chances remain into Saturday with partly sunny skies. Highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees through Sunday.

Even with our recent rainfall, our Drought Monitor has little to no chance, as some locations are still in a 1-2″ precipitation deficit compared to normal totals for early May.

