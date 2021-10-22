Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, cooler start to weekend

Happy Friday!

A cloudy forecast remains into tonight after some sunshine this afternoon. Cooler temperatures will begin to work their way into the region this weekend though. Tonight lows fall into the 30s and lower 40s with winds north 5-10 mph.

Saturday will start off cloudy, with breaks in the cloud cover for the afternoon giving way to some sunshine. Highs will peak in the lower 50s for most with winds remaining out of the north. Slightly warmer temperatures arrive for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. Showers return in the forecast however into late Sunday and early next week as a low pressure system passes off to the south. The exact track of this system we will have to fine tune as we get closer, since model guidance is still not in exact agreement.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn