Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, light snow arrives again tomorrow

Happy Tuesday everyone!

It was a gorgeous winter day today with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures seasonable, in the mid 20s for most. Tonight we stay mostly clear as some higher level clouds roll in, this will help keep temperatures from falling too much, but it will still be chilly. Lows remain in the mid to lower teens. Winds will be turning out of the south 5-10 mph. Our next storm system arrives into Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is shaping up to start off dry, and even with some sunshine. Clouds however increase quickly into the afternoon as snow showers become more likely into the evening hours. Highs will peak right near freezing for most. Snow showers remain in the forecast for Wednesday night and into early Thursday, where it could mix with some rainfall as temperatures start to warm. Snowfall totals will range from a coating to two inches. Winds will be breezy tomorrow as well, SW at 15-20 mph, gusts over 30mph also possible.

A messy system, that could bring some ice accumulation to the region looks to arrive the night of New Years Day and last into Saturday morning. Right now it looks to start as snow, with cooler air in place then transition over into a period of freezing rain and sleet to all rainfall my mid Saturday morning. As we get closer we will have a better idea of the exact timeline. But if you plan on traveling keep a close eye on the forecast.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn