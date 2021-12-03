Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, light snow develops into the weekend

Happy Friday!

Sunshine returned this afternoon but temperatures were cold. Wind chill values remain in the teens and single digits this evening. Skies remain partly to mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the teens and even single digits in the higher terrain. Winds stay northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will feature some early sunshine, but clouds will increase as snow showers develop into the afternoon and evening. A coating to a few inches is possible in the higher terrain. Highs stay chilly once again, peaking in the lower 30s with wind chill values in the teens. Snowfall wraps up by Saturday night and that’s when we begin to warm, mid to upper 30s on Sunday then rain on Monday with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn