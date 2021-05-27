Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, staying cooler Friday

Happy Thursday!

A quiet but cooler day today with many locations stuck in the mid to lower 60s, almost 20-30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight the cooling trend continues with lows in 30s for most. For that reason portions of the North Country in NY, central and northern VT and northern NH are under Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories from 1am-8am Friday (Map below). Winds will remain out of the north tonight with mostly clear skies.

Friday clouds will increase with light showers possible in southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire by late afternoon and into the overnight. Highs will stay cool as well only peaking in the mid 50s into the afternoon. Showers taper by early Saturday with some afternoon sunshine. Sunday afternoon and Monday is now trending on the more unsettled side with shower chances arriving.

Have a great night.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn