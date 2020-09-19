Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, sunny and fall like into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A gorgeous day today with plentiful sunshine along with fall-like temperatures. Many locations were stuck in the 50s this afternoon. Tonight we cool off again into the 30s in the valleys and 20s in higher terrain. Patchy frost is possible with clear skies and calm winds. High pressure will be right over New England into Sunday allowing for the sunny stretch of weather to continue.

Sunday, sunny skies and light winds out of the north are expected. Highs will be slightly warmer but still below average, peaking in the lower 60s. Foliage is starting to become more noticeable, especially in Northern New York and the Green Mountains. Overall, peak foliage should occur over the next few weeks, especially for valley areas.

Overall a very quiet and dry forecast through most of next week as well. Sunny skies remain into Wednesday.