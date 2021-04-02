Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, sunshine and warmth return Saturday!

Happy Friday!

A mainly cloudy afternoon remains with clouds slowly decreasing through tonight. Winds will be northwest around 5-10 mph. If you are stepping out tonight, it will still be chilly with overnight lows in the 20s in most locations.

High pressure moves into the region Saturday which means a sunny start with highs warming up quickly. Highs will peak in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds remain northwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds increase late Saturday into early on your Easter Sunday with a few spotty snow showers possible early. Otherwise we stay dry and partly sunny into Sunday afternoon along with highs in the lower 50s! We also have a Fire Weather Warning in place for portions of New Hampshire through Saturday evening as relative humidity levels remain in the 15-25% range along with winds gusting to 10-15 mph.

The warming trend continues into next week with a few spotty shower chances. Have a great weekend!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

