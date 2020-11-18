Weather Blog: Chilly tonight then warmer air returns

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon!

The temp tumbles Wednesday night into the teens and single digits, but a milder stretch begins Thursday afternoon and takes us right into the weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight, thicker clouds move in as we fall away from the 20s and reach into the teens and single digits. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Thursday features more clouds than sun, though it’s mainly dry apart from a few morning flurries near the Canadian border, especially through the Northeast Kingdom. The temp rebounds into the mid 30s to low 40s with an increasing south wind reaching 10-20 mph. Top gusts of 30 mph are possible in the Champlain Valley.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a milder low in the 30s. Then, the mid 40s to mid 50s follow for Friday afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Saturday is also partly sunny, but about 5-10 degrees cooler, in the low to mid 40s. There’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries Saturday as a weak cold front sags south, but most of the day is quiet and dry. Most of Sunday is quiet, too, though a messy rain/snow mix is possible Sunday evening into the night as a warm front lifts north. It’s very likely followed up quickly by a cold frontal passage Monday that brings a period of rain. More details to come as this gets closer!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog