Weather Blog: Chilly tonight then warmer air returns

Good afternoon!

The temp tumbles Wednesday night into the teens and single digits, but a milder stretch begins Thursday afternoon and takes us right into the weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight, thicker clouds move in as we fall away from the 20s and reach into the teens and single digits. Light south wind 5-10 mph. Thursday features more clouds than sun, though it’s mainly dry apart from a few morning flurries near the Canadian border, especially through the Northeast Kingdom. The temp rebounds into the mid 30s to low 40s with an increasing south wind reaching 10-20 mph. Top gusts of 30 mph are possible in the Champlain Valley.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a milder low in the 30s. Then, the mid 40s to mid 50s follow for Friday afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Saturday is also partly sunny, but about 5-10 degrees cooler, in the low to mid 40s. There’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries Saturday as a weak cold front sags south, but most of the day is quiet and dry. Most of Sunday is quiet, too, though a messy rain/snow mix is possible Sunday evening into the night as a warm front lifts north. It’s very likely followed up quickly by a cold frontal passage Monday that brings a period of rain. More details to come as this gets closer!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault