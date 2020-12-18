Weather Blog: Chilly tonight, warming into the weekend

Good Friday everyone!

A gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, but also a very chilly one. Most locations today were stuck in the teens and lower 20s. Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph making it feel more like the single digits or close to zero degrees. Tonight clear skies remain with overnight lows in the single digits once again. Bundle up before heading out, and still take it slow. Roadways are still slick across most of the region from yesterday snowfall.

Saturday starts off sunny, clouds increase past the noon hour but we do stay dry. Highs will be closer to average topping off in the upper 20s for most. A weak disturbance then approaches the region Sunday, this could bring a few snow showers (even mixed with some rain in the valleys) by Sunday afternoon and night. Highs will then begin to moderate, topping off in the mid 30s Sunday and closer to 40 degrees for the first day of winter on Monday.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn