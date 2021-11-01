Weather Blog: Chilly week ahead

Good evening!

Monday Night – Partly cloudy with an isolated rain shower possible. 30-40°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny with a band of very light lake-effect snow or rain showers stretching from Lake Ontario through the Adirondacks during the morning, then into northern Vermont by the afternoon. Highest mountain peaks may pick up a dusting to 0.5″. 40-50°. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy. Upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday – Partly sunny with a stray valley rain shower or midslope to higher terrain mixed precip or snow shower/flurry. No accumulation expected outside of a dusting to 0.5″ across summits. Low to mid 40s.

Wednesday Night – Clearing. 20s.

Thursday & Friday – Mostly sunny. Mid 40s.

Have a fantastic week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault