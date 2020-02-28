Weather Blog: Chilly weekend then warming quickly

Happy Friday!

Lake-effect snow continues this evening, but as a weak trough slides by, the wind will shift and cut off those showers with flakes retreating to the mountains Saturday. It is a chilly weekend, however, with warmer air returning early next week. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Lake-effect snow continues, stretching from Lake Ontario right through New York’s North Country, north-central Vermont and into the Northeast Kingdom. Another 1-4″ is possible, with up to 6″ through higher terrain of Franklin and Essex Counties in New York. Elsewhere, partly to mostly cloudy. Low temp in the teens. The wind, at 10-20 mph from the southwest initially, will shift to out of the northwest by daybreak. That will push the band of lake-effect snow south and allow it to fizzle out. However, that northwesterly flow is more favorable for upslope which then takes over for Saturday.

Saturday – Snow retreats to the mountains with another dusting to an inch or two possible over higher elevations of northern New York and northern Vermont. Otherwise, most will find it a quieter and drier day. Upper teens to low 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night – Finally, last flakes fly with a low temp in the single digits.

Sunday – Gradually becoming partly to even mostly sunny. Still chilly, low to mid 20s.

Next week features highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with an almost daily opportunity for light rain and/or snow as several disturbances line up and each take a swing at us.

Have a great weekend! Stay warm!

-Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault