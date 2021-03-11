Weather Blog: Chilly weekend to follow record warmth

Good evening!

Top temps today reached well into the 50s, 60s and even low 70s in southern Vermont. However, it is still early March and a pair of cold fronts swings through to remind us of that very fact.

Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – The first front pivots into the North Country with a noticeable uptick in cloud cover and a few light rain showers. Rain is very scattered and totals are, for most, under one-quarter inch. The threat for ice jam flooding remains, but is relatively low as compared to our Christmas warm-up which featured more significant rainfall. A breezy south wind of 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph continues, before switching to out of the west by daybreak and settling. This keeps us mild overnight in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday – Much of the work week finale is mostly sunny, but our second cold front takes aim by late afternoon into the first half of Friday night. With that timing, we’ll likely reach the day’s maximum temperatures mid-morning into the early afternoon. Those temps are already about 10-15 degrees cooler than today, but still well above average in the 40s to low 50s. West wind 5-10 mph. Friday evening, with the second frontal passage, a few rain or higher terrain snow showers sweep through. This may also bring an isolated squall or two with limited visibility, primarily to the Northeast Kingdom. An easy dusting to 1-2″ is possible overnight here through Saturday morning. The wind will also pick up, from the northwest, Friday night with gusts to around 30 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny and cooler. Mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Saturday night, increasing clouds. Mid teens to low 20s.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with scattered snow showers. Mid 20s to low 30s. Breezy northwest wind 15-25 mph. Sunday night, chilly. Single digits to low teens.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault