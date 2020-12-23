Weather Blog: Christmas storm brings heavy rain and strong wind

Good Wednesday evening and Happy Christmas Eve Eve!

Light snow along the Canadian border and throughout northern New York and northern Vermont will taper off this evening, run out of here by extremely dry air. Some partial clearing may be possible overnight, with a steady temp in the upper 20s to low 30s, before clouds begin to fill back in again by early Thursday morning. From there, it’s all about the warmth, wind and water as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Let’s break it down…

Warmth

The temp will climb steadily tomorrow, reaching well into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s on the heels of a strong south wind. This air mass moving into place for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day originated in the Caribbean. The temp will hover near 50°, if not push just a smidge higher, into Christmas morning. Because the front trails back into the southeastern U.S. and moves through Florida first, interestingly enough, much of the Sunshine State will be colder Christmas morning than we will be here in the North Country! On Friday, that cold front will advance from west to east through our region. The temp will begin to drop off first, around midday in New York and then into the afternoon and evening throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, eventually reaching down into at least the 20s by Saturday morning with a few terrain-driven, light snow showers. This warm, humid air will rapidly eat away our snow pack, which ranges from very meager and sparse north to a hefty one to three feet in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Wind

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the south wind will start to pick up, reaching around 15 mph by daybreak. From there, it’s an overall very breezy next 36-48 hours, with occasional strong or even damaging wind gusts. Across our mountain peaks (generally above 3000′) gusts Thursday into Friday morning may reach the century mark. Luckily, not ALL of that wind aloft will get mixed down into midslope or valley locations. Even still, a south southeasterly wind of 15-30 mph sustained, with gusts of 30-50 mph are possible. The strongest gusts may likely come in two phases, mid-morning into the afternoon Thursday and then again Thursday night into very early Friday morning. Isolated to scattered power outage and downed tree limbs, perhaps whole trees and/or power lines are possible.

Water

Not only with that snow-eating south wind, ample humidity and ~50° warmth deteriorate the snowpack, but bunch of rain will, too. At first, light showers begin Thursday afternoon in New York, before spreading into Vermont and New Hampshire Thursday evening. Thursday night into Friday morning, rain will become steadier and paced moderately to heavily. By Friday afternoon, rain starts to taper off, again from west to east. In total, around 0.75″ falls near the Canadian border, with 1-2″ across the Adirondacks into central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Larger rivers, including the Pemigewasset, Ausable River, Otter Creek and Mad River are all forecast to reach moderate to even major flood stage on Friday, per National Weather Service hydrologists. Smaller streams are just as likely, if not more, to overflow their banks, too. And, areas of poor drainage or low-lying spots are susceptible to ponding water. A Flood Watch has been issued for Essex County in New York, Rutland, Windsor, Windham and Bennington Counties in Vermont and Sullivan and Grafton Counties in New Hampshire – along with much of the eastern seaboard.

By the weekend, quieter weather unfolds. Rivers will have crested and water levels will begin to fall. The temp holds steady in the 20s to near 30° Saturday with a few light snow showers, before dropping into the upper teens Saturday night and rebounding back into the low 30s Sunday. Sunday, we even close the weekend out with some sunshine.

As always, keep checking back here for forecast updates!

Have a nice night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault