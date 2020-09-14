Weather Blog: Clear skies and calm wind allow for chilly temps Tuesday morning

It’s a cloudy start to this Monday morning, as some leftover moisture lingers in the upper atmosphere. Eventually things dry out and clear out, and we’re mostly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures are remaining relatively steady, in the low to mid 60’s and winds are breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Winds settle down and skies are mostly clear tonight allowing temperatures to free fall back into the upper 30’s nearing 40° for the valleys, low to mid 30’s everywhere else.

A frost advisory is up for most outside of the Champlain Valley and Southern Vermont. Freeze warning are up for folks in Essex county Vermont, Coos County New Hampshire and Franklin and Essex County New York. Bringing in any sensitive plants, the end of the growing is coming quickly!

We are settling into a sunny stretch with an area of high pressure cresting right over New England, we stay sunny for both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the mid 60’s and mid to upper 70’s respectively.

Clouds will start to filter back in early Thursday morning ahead of a cold front, showers are rolling in for the afternoon. Temperatures climb in to the low 70’s

Behind Thursday’s front, skies clear out and were cool, in the low 60’s and upper 50’s through the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley