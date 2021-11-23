Weather Blog: Clearing skies tonight, gradual warming into Thanksgiving

Happy Tuesday everyone!

With northwesterly flow we have not only stayed cooler than average today with many locations in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but we are also tracking some light snow showers in the Champlain Valley. As winds begin to turn south, the flurry chance will dissipate along with cloud cover decreasing tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the 20s again so bundle up!

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and dry conditions, perfect if you are traveling across the northeast for any holiday plans. High temperatures will be slightly warmer as the colder air shifts to the east, highs peak in the mid to upper 30s. Into Thursday we see an uptick in cloud cover, but we stray mainly dry with highs back in the mid 40s. Then our next system arrives with rain and snow potential late Thursday, lasting into late Friday and early Saturday. The higher terrain could see plowable snowfall, with the possibility of our first inch of snow in many locations.

Stay tuned for more updates and safe travels!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn