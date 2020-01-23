Weather Blog: Closing out the week nearing 40 degrees

Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

Sunrise at 7:20 AM Thursday Morning

Another quiet weather day! Day 4 of 5-days and we are kicking off Thursday with sunshine and a few fair weather cirrus clouds.

You might notice a few more clouds later this afternoon as a cold front sags southward, otherwise we are all quiet all the way through Saturday Afternoon when messy weather returns to the forecast.

Here is how things are shaping:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid 30’s and winds SE @ 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with temps falling to the 20’s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temps climbing to the upper 30’s

The weekend forecast is still a bit unclear, as the system has taken a shift dragging much warmer air into the region and transitioning snow into a wintry mix and even rain. It’s looking to be a very elevation depended storm too, so check back for the latest details as we get a little bit more clarity.