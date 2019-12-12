Weather Blog: Clouds are on the increase, as we track rain heading into the weekend

It’s a quiet and cold start to the day Thursday, with a few fair-weather clouds and flurries flying in the higher elevations of the Greens and the Adirondacks. Heading out this morning, expect a few slicks spots as some snow from last night’s snow squall is lingering in the breakdown lane, on secondary roads and untreated surfaces.

Any lingering cloud cover clears out and we have a lovely day with sunshine and blue skies, and a few fair-weather clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 20’s.

Clouds are on the increase as we move into Friday, and winds are blustery out of the south at 10-15 with gusts as high as 30 mph. A little bit of drizzle or freezing drizzle arrives after dark, becoming more widespread as we head into the morning hours Saturday.

Saturday features moderate rain during the morning hours, taper off to scattered showers by afternoon. With rainfall totals ranging between 0.5-1.0″ we are keeping a close watch on the rivers, some could be at bankful by Saturday Afternoon.

Rain picks up a bit overnight, and eventually transition to snow showers for Sunday morning, most can expect a dusting to 2 inches before this system wraps up Sunday Evening.