Today: Mostly cloudy with a few patchy areas of drizzle. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s and winds are north at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover spots of drizzle. Temps fall to the low 30’s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with decreasing clouds and a little bit of sunshine by afternoon. Low 50’s

Sunday: Partly sunny to start with rain showers moving in for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley