Weather Blog: Clouds back again along with game day flakes

Good evening!

We have finally made it to Friday! Not only that, it is game day weekend! As January rolls on out, February is coming in with no major difference. Perhaps the only thing that will change, is that we likely won’t see a fully sunny day for a little bit. Tonight we’ll have snow showers around the midnight hour or so, a dusting is likely, but nothing of significance.

If you are going out shopping on Saturday for all your Super Bowl essentials, you should not run into any problems. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible early, but later in the day a few peeks of sunshine are expected. High temperatures not terribly cold for the middle of winter, as low to middle 30s will be widespread.

Super Bowl Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies (yup, once again) with some light snow showers toward the evening hours, perhaps a coating in spots. Next week does not look to be loaded with any arctic air, temperatures will hover around or a tad above average (normal high in Burlington about 27 degrees) with a relatively disorganized storm system for mid to late week bringing some light snow. All in all, old man winter is not punishing us with anything intense as of now.

Enjoy your weekend!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki