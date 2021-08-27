Weather Blog: Clouds, chances for rain return over the weekend

Good evening!

Well, it doesn’t get much better than Friday’s weather in late August across the North Country. We’ll keep the highs in the 70s throughout the weekend, low to mid 70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday, but clouds trickle back in Friday night and stick around with little sunshine in the forecast.

As those clouds are rolling back in, the temp dips into the 50s tonight, with a few upper 40s readings likely sprinkled throughout the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. The breezy north wind settles, then picks up tomorrow at 5-10 mph from the south. Increasing clouds eventually lead to a chance for showers Saturday afternoon across northern counties, then spreading south Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers are scattered, so the weekend is not a washout, but a few isolated downpours cannot be ruled out. Saturday night, 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault