Weather Blog: Clouds decrease and dry weather returns Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

It was a dreary start once again today with spotty showers and drizzle along with overcast skies. A weak cold front continues to push through the region, this will keep the cloud cover with us into tonight. Overnight lows will be mild again for this time of year, staying in the 30s for most. Winds remain south around 5-10 mph.

Sunday, clouds decrease through the morning giving way to some sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures will peak above average once again in the mid to upper 40s. Dry weather will remain overnight and into early Monday as our next system moves in. This looks to bring rainfall heavy at times into Monday afternoon and night along with gusty winds. Southerly flow will allow temperatures to peak near 50 degrees again Monday and into Tuesday. As cooler air moves in behind the system we could see a wintry mix of some snow and rain showers Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn