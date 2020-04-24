Weather Blog: Clouds decrease today with a sunny and warmer start to the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

Another dry start for most of us this morning. A few rain showers are moving through southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. Those will move out of here this afternoon as clouds decrease as well as most of us end today with some sunshine. Highs peak in the lower 50s.

Tonight mostly clear with high pressure building in. This will keep us dry and sunny into Saturday as we warm back closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday we track showers rolling in as low pressure moves towards the northeast. Rainfall and even a wintry mix with snowfall possible late Sunday and into Monday for higher terrain. Something we will have to watch closely into the weekend.

Have a wonderful weekend and enjoy that sunshine on Saturday!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn