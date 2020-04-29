Weather Blog: Clouds increase as rain chances arrive late week

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Another sunny start across the region with temperatures expected to remain near average in the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase from west to east through today as low pressure moves in from the west. A few showers will be possible late tonight otherwise a cloudy night in store. Enjoy today’s forecast because we look to remain on the dreary side with limited sunshine through early Saturday.

Thursday shower chances increase, but more widespread rainfall, heavy at times moves in late Thursday and into Friday. With this system, winds will become strong out of the south. Thursday winds 15-25 mph along with gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Rainfall totals by late Friday are expected to be around a half an inch up to an inch in some locations. As we get closer we can really fine tune any rainfall totals, otherwise keep the rain gear on standby into late week. Temperatures remain near 60 Thursday and Friday.

Have a wonderful day and soak up that sunshine while we have it!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn