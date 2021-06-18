Weather Blog: Clouds increase Friday ahead of shower chances tonight

Good Friday morning everyone!

A sunny and comfortable start across the region today. We are mainly waking up to temperatures in the 50s along with low humidity. Through the morning temperatures warm quickly, approaching 80 degrees by the noon hour and highs expected to reach into the lower 80s for many. Winds stay south 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase from the west as a cold front approaches slowly, this means a sunny start today but cloudy by dinner time along with a few showers.

Saturday showers remain along with limited sunshine. A few thunderstorms (some of which could be strong to severe) are also possible into the afternoon that may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and cloud to ground lightning. Highs stay warm into Saturday and Sunday, peaking in the lower 80s. Sunshine will return along with dry conditions just in time for Fathers Day on Sunday! Sunday also marks the first day of Summer!

Early next week we stay sunny as the summer heat returns with highs near 90 on Monday! Have a wonderful weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn