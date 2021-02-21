Weather Blog: Clouds increase, light snow likely Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Gorgeous blue skies remain across the region this afternoon as highs peaked in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Tonight clouds will increase once again as an area of low pressure moves into the northeast. Cloud cover and winds turning out of the south at 5-10 mph tonight will help to stop any major cooling, so lows stay in the teens for most.

Monday will feature light snow moving in around 10am, lasting through the afternoon. Accumulations look to be around a trace to 3″. Highest totals will be in eastern and southern portions of Vermont, and the higher peaks of the Green Mountains. Winds will also be breezy tomorrow, south at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30mph at times. This will continue to usher in the warmer air, with highs peaking in the mid 30s.

A few weak disturbances look to move through Tuesday evening and another one Wednesday afternoon, but since temperatures will be staying warm (highs near 40 degrees), this looks to be a mainly rain event, with some mixing at cooler elevations. Have a wonderful rest of your weekend and great work week!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn