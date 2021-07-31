Weather Blog: Clouds increase, showers and storms arrive Sunday

Happy Saturday!

Sunshine returned for the morning and afternoon along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs today peaked in the lower 70s. Tonight clouds begin to increase as showers arrive late. Lows fall back into the 50s once again. Winds begin to turn out of the south 5-10 mph.

Sunday will feature cloudy skies and rain chances increasing through the morning. Showers could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. This could also lead to the possibility of some flash flooding since we have seen so much rainfall in the past week. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.20″-0.75″. Highs Sunday will be cooler again, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We begin to dry out into Monday as warmer temperatures and sunny weather return by Tuesday and Wednesday. (Future Tracker timeline below:)

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn