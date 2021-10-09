Weather Blog: Clouds increase tonight, slightly cooler Sunday

Happy Saturday!

Clouds have been gradually increasing today as high pressure to our east keeps us mainly dry. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds stay south 5-10 mph. The cloud cover looks to linger into early tomorrow morning with even a few spotty showers or sprinkles late tonight and early Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature decreasing clouds into the afternoon with temperatures still warmer than average, but slightly cooler than the past few days peaking in the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the south 5-15 mph. The sunny and warm forecast returns into early next week as temperatures climb back into the 70s ahead of a frontal system.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn