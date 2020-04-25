Weather Blog: Clouds increase tonight with rain and snow Sunday into Monday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A gorgeous day today with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds increase tonight as low pressure moves in. This will bring rain showers into early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight fall into the 30s with highs on Sunday much cooler only near 50 degrees. Rainfall becomes heavy at times and widespread Sunday afternoon.

A wintry mix of rain and snow becomes possible late Sunday and into Monday especially in higher terrain above 1500 feet. Snowfall accumulations look like nothing in valleys but 2-4″ are possible in higher elevations in the Green Mountains. More in higher terrain. Models are still not in agreement so we will fine-tune this as we get closer. Rainfall totals will range between 0.75-1.0″+ by Monday afternoon. So make sure you have the rain gear on standby if you are headed out tomorrow.

We being to dry out into Tuesday and Wednesday with warming temperatures again. Have a great evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn