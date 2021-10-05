Weather Blog: Clouds remain Tuesday, seasonable

Happy Tuesday!

It is a cloudy start to your Tuesday morning with a few showers in southern zones that should wrap up before 10am. Patchy fog could reduce visibility in some locations this morning, so take it slow. This afternoon mostly cloudy skies remain with temperatures in the lower 60s, seasonable for this time of year.

Tonight skies slowly clear as patchy dense fog develops again. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light and variable winds. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs a lot warmer too. 70s look likely through Friday. Shower chances will return in the forecast into Sunday and Monday, but do not look very widespread at this moment.

Have a great day! -Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn