Weather Blog: Clouds return Wednesday

Good Tuesday afternoon!
Dry air has chipped away at our region’s cloud cover today from northeast to southwest. That great sunshine is short-lived, as clouds increase again on Wednesday and wet weather returns Thursday. Here’s the breakdown:
Tonight – Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog developing through sheltered valleys. Chilly, 20s.
Wednesday – Increasing clouds. Low to mid 40s. North wind 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Thursday – Rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most. A slushy inch or so maybe possible above 1000′. Low to mid 40s.
Friday – Partly sunny. Near 50.
Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low 50s.
Sunday – Partly sunny with a few showers. Mid 50s.
Have a marvelous Wednesday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault