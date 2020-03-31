Weather Blog: Clouds return Wednesday

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Dry air has chipped away at our region’s cloud cover today from northeast to southwest. That great sunshine is short-lived, as clouds increase again on Wednesday and wet weather returns Thursday. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog developing through sheltered valleys. Chilly, 20s.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds. Low to mid 40s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most. A slushy inch or so maybe possible above 1000′. Low to mid 40s.

Friday – Partly sunny. Near 50.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Low 50s.

Sunday – Partly sunny with a few showers. Mid 50s.

Have a marvelous Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault