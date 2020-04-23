Weather Blog: Clouds roll back in

Good evening!

Clouds start streaming back in tonight, following a bluebird Thursday, as a large area of disturbed weather passes to our south, through the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. That uptick in cloud cover may lead to a handful of light, rather inconsequential rain or snow showers through southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire early Friday as that low gives us a close shave. Elsewhere, the weather remains dry. The temp hovers in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Showers move out in the morning, but clouds linger well into the afternoon. The farther north you find yourself, the thinner those clouds are, allowing more filtered sunshine. Upper 40s to low 50s. Wind, light from the northwest. Clearing Friday night. Low 30s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and the warmest top temp of the week, reaching the low to mid 50s. Thin, high clouds return during the afternoon as rain unfolds by Sunday afternoon. Rain may mix with or change to snow Sunday night into early Monday, though very little clarity nor agreement between weather models can be found at this point. Stay tuned through the weekend for more details!

Have a fabulous Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault