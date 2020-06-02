Weather Blog: Clouds stick around midweek

Good evening!

Clouds linger midweek with little sunshine on the way Wednesday. Scattered showers are still in the mix too, with drier, sunnier weather on the way late week.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. An isolated rumble of thunder near the St. Lawrence River Valley is not out of the cards either. Milder, mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday – Unfortunately, sunny breaks are once again limited, though not entirely impossible. It’s more likely, however, that we’re stuck under stubborn cloud cover and again dodge showers. One round through the morning is light and spotty. But, by the afternoon, a few heftier showers are possible. All-in-all, rainfall totals still run generally under one-quarter inch through Thursday morning. Upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Another front sneaks by Friday night bringing showers and a slight chance for thunder. Cooler highs in the low 70s follow this weekend.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault