Weather Blog: Cloudy, damp through midweek

Good afternoon!

What a big change from Monday to Tuesday! The afternoon high temp in the 70s is just about the only characteristic the two days share. From sunshine and low dewpoints to cloudy with scattered rain and heaping humidity. These changes are here to stay. The sky stays mainly overcast tonight through Thursday, with more scattered showers cruising by. Tonight into Wednesday, we’re dodging occasional rain – with the chance for a non-severe thunderstorm or downpour tomorrow afternoon. Tonight, mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow, near 80 degrees. Then, the remnants of tropical system Fred move into our region Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain are possible, with potentially localized flooding along steep terrain or in low-lying, poor-drainage areas. Rainfall totals will likely exceed one inch and perhaps even two inches by Thursday afternoon when showers taper off. Stay tuned for more details!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault