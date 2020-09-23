Weather Blog: Cloudy mid-week, sunshine to start the weekend

Today: A mix of sun & clouds with a low chance for a spot shower or isolated sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with morning lows falling into the upper 40’s and low 50’s

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a spot showers north, partly to mostly sunny south. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. mid 70’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70’s

Sunday: Late day showers. Mid 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley