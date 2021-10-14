Weather Blog: Cloudy skies remain, showers develop into Friday

Happy Thursday!

We have almost made it to the end of the week and the cloud cover has returned. While today was a mainly dry day, rain chanced will increase again into Friday. Tonight skies remain mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. With the forecast so dry the last week, the latest drought monitor released today shows abnormally dry conditions now impacting central portions of VT and the north country in NY.

Friday showers arrive early as a warm front moves through. (Around 6-10am is the best window for showers) Cloudy skies remain through the afternoon with shower chances developing again into Friday night and Saturday. Highs on Friday stay warm, near 70 degrees with winds south 5-10 mph. Widespread rain chances arrive Saturday with breezy winds. This will definitely knock down a lot of the foliage we have been enjoying the last week, so Friday may be your last day to get out and enjoy the scenery!

Have a great night.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn