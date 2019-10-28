Weather Blog: Cloudy then showers to end the week

COLCHESTER, V.T. (WVNY/WFFF) — Hello everyone it’s Torry Gaucher, back this week, filling in for Amanda while she is on vacation.

I wish I could of brought better weather from Southern New England, unfortunately, it’s going to be a rather gloomy week.

Wrapping up the rest of Monday… Clouds are moving out across New York’s North Country and the Champlain Valley. But, the clouds are holding on in areas across the Green Mountains and points east into northern New Hampshire. Here a few light showers are possible, nothing significant, but enough to be a pain.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Though the North County and Champlain Valley will start off with areas of sunshine on Tuesday, before the clouds return.

A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon that will allow for a few spotty rain showers, especially along the Canadian boarder.

As for Halloween a stronger front will arrive during the early afternoon… yup. That means those going trick-or-treating will need the umbrella.

Earliest guidance indicated the heaviest rain will fall Thursday afternoon/evening, and stick with us through Friday morning.

As we move towards the weekend the forecast is looking more like late fall with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly clear across the Champlain Valley and North Country, with clouds and mist east of the Green Mountains. Overnight low: mid-40s. Wind: South 10mph.

Tuesday: Peaks of sun to kick off the day across the Champlain Valley and North Country, otherwise another day featuring more clouds. Afternoon high: mid-50s to 60°. It will be rather gusty as well. Wind: South 10-20mph, gust 30mph.

Tuesday Night: Clouds with a low in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: South 10-15mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, spotty showers along the Canadian border as a weak cold front approaches. Afternoon high: upper-50s to 60°. Wind: South to North 5-10mph.

Halloween: Cloudy with periods of moderate to heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. We will continue to closely monitor the timing of the front.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

