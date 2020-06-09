Weather Blog: Cloudy with scattered showers Tuesday

Rain showers have riddled the radar, especially through the North Country all morning long. Those rain showers are continuing through Tuesday afternoon as a warm front drapes over the region.

Here is the forecast for the next few days:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered drizzle or rain showers. Temperatures climb to the low 70’s

Tonight: Rain chances wrap up, and skies clear out. Temperatures fall to the low 70’s

Wednesday: We start off the day with a bit of sunshine, but clouds build in for the afternoon ahead of some strong to severe storms. The best atmosphere for these storms to really pack a punch and reach severe limits is over the North Country, and that is where the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted for a slight risk for severe storms. Storms will feature gusty winds and heavy rain, keep an eye to the sky Wednesday Afternoon! Temperatures climb to the mid 80’s with dewpoints reaching to upper 60’s… STICKY!

Wednesday Night: Stronger storms wrap up but were left with scattered rain showers. Temperatures fall to the mid 60’s

Thursday: We start off with a few scattered showers early, with another round of showers and storms rolling through for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a spot afternoon shower. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s with dewpoints comfortable in the low 50’s

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley